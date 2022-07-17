Ballex² Ver. 0.15.6 Changelog

[Added]
- Add localizations for Chinese (Traditional) and Japanese
- Add exclusive fullscreen mode
[Fixed]
- The ghost ball is now in sync with player ball
- Mountains (i.e. terrain system) should behave properly now
- Volume of some SFXs (e.g. switching ball) are now correctly controlled by master volume
- Fix the background of level 2-3 E
- Fix the drifting of snow footprint in certain cases
[Changed]
- Optimize loading time upon death or rebirth in certain levels
- Use better description for FSR options
- Widen the buttons in the workshop screen, so texts won't be splitted into two lines
Changed files in this update