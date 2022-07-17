 Skip to content

Ballex²: The Hanging Gardens update for 17 July 2022

Ballex² Ver. 0.15.6 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Added]

  1. Add localizations for Chinese (Traditional) and Japanese
  2. Add exclusive fullscreen mode

[Fixed]

  1. The ghost ball is now in sync with player ball
  2. Mountains (i.e. terrain system) should behave properly now
  3. Volume of some SFXs (e.g. switching ball) are now correctly controlled by master volume
  4. Fix the background of level 2-3 E
  5. Fix the drifting of snow footprint in certain cases

[Changed]

  1. Optimize loading time upon death or rebirth in certain levels
  2. Use better description for FSR options
  3. Widen the buttons in the workshop screen, so texts won't be splitted into two lines

