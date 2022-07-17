 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gedonia update for 17 July 2022

Patch 0.70c

Share · View all patches · Build 9136582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Added a couple of small fixes, with few bugs fixes and polishing

  • Added animations for using furniture in your house
  • Added more effects for shield blocking
  • Added adonite arrows as drop for skeleton archers in Darklands

Changed files in this update

Depot 1114221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link