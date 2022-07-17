- Reduced the number of attacking ships while fighting a boss based on difficulty.
- Increased time between waves based on difficulty.
- Decreased the number of ships in one wave based on difficulty.
- Now a new game will start you with 55 Scraps
Balancing Patch 2.0.2
