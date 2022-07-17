 Skip to content

Run Build Pew! update for 17 July 2022

Balancing Patch 2.0.2

Balancing Patch 2.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the number of attacking ships while fighting a boss based on difficulty.
  • Increased time between waves based on difficulty.
  • Decreased the number of ships in one wave based on difficulty.
  • Now a new game will start you with 55 Scraps

