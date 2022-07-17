- new: improved rendering speed by 40%.
- new: neutron stars.
- new: Omega item.
- new: transportation missions via Transportation Pylons.
- new: hp mechanic when exploring on foot.
- new: ambient wind sound effects.
- new: map's sector view now shows number of stars per sector.
- new: map's sector view now shows location of ship.
- changed: improved first person planet detail.
- changed: improved overall planet generation.
- changed: various UI sfxs.
- changed: moons are now placed closer to planets.
- changed: path representation in the tutorial.
- changed: improved headlight visuals.
- changed: increased first person run speed by 100%.
- changed: screen hotkeys now work in the screens as well.
- changed: beacon appearance.
- changed: Proxima Centauri b objectives.
- changed: significantly decreased impact of collisions.
- changed: introduced some drag in space to make flight dynamics a tad more forgiving.
- changed: footstep sfx.
- changed: HUD now always shows distance to pylon.
- changed: drastically increased chance of stone spawning.
- changed: sped up screen transitions.
- fixed: issue that caused a button press not to register.
- fixed: occlusion culling issue.
- fixed: footstep sfx would also play when standing still.
- fixed: issue where the map would always show the starting sector if the ship's sector was located was too far from the start.
- fixed: issue where celestial bodies were placed too close to eachother.
- fixed: incorrect star locations in revisited randomly generated systems.
- fixed: footstep sfx stopped after dying.
- fixed: issue with item placement on random arid planets.
- fixed: issue where opening the map while cryo travelling could crash the game.
- removed: Filter setting. Game will now always use linear filtering.
Earth Analog update for 17 July 2022
Update v1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update