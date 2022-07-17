 Skip to content

Earth Analog update for 17 July 2022

Update v1.3.0

17 July 2022

  • new: improved rendering speed by 40%.
  • new: neutron stars.
  • new: Omega item.
  • new: transportation missions via Transportation Pylons.
  • new: hp mechanic when exploring on foot.
  • new: ambient wind sound effects.
  • new: map's sector view now shows number of stars per sector.
  • new: map's sector view now shows location of ship.
  • changed: improved first person planet detail.
  • changed: improved overall planet generation.
  • changed: various UI sfxs.
  • changed: moons are now placed closer to planets.
  • changed: path representation in the tutorial.
  • changed: improved headlight visuals.
  • changed: increased first person run speed by 100%.
  • changed: screen hotkeys now work in the screens as well.
  • changed: beacon appearance.
  • changed: Proxima Centauri b objectives.
  • changed: significantly decreased impact of collisions.
  • changed: introduced some drag in space to make flight dynamics a tad more forgiving.
  • changed: footstep sfx.
  • changed: HUD now always shows distance to pylon.
  • changed: drastically increased chance of stone spawning.
  • changed: sped up screen transitions.
  • fixed: issue that caused a button press not to register.
  • fixed: occlusion culling issue.
  • fixed: footstep sfx would also play when standing still.
  • fixed: issue where the map would always show the starting sector if the ship's sector was located was too far from the start.
  • fixed: issue where celestial bodies were placed too close to eachother.
  • fixed: incorrect star locations in revisited randomly generated systems.
  • fixed: footstep sfx stopped after dying.
  • fixed: issue with item placement on random arid planets.
  • fixed: issue where opening the map while cryo travelling could crash the game.
  • removed: Filter setting. Game will now always use linear filtering.

