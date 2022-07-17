 Skip to content

Territory update for 17 July 2022

Territory – Patch 1.8.1 – Balancing and Optimising

Build 9136425

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Big thanks to DeadSilent for testing the game and assisting with performance and other game issues!

Changed

  • Buffed .45 ACP ammo so they have a bit more kick
  • Reduced maximum weather scenario time in order to reduce possible rain time
  • Tweaked AI navigation mesh to improve performance and reduce hitching/stuttering
  • Optimised some of the particle effect code for better performance
  • Reduced clipping distance for all range weapons so they are still useable when in close proximity to objects
  • Tweaked dirt planters for a more pleasant planting experience

Added

  • Map UI Open/Close Sounds

