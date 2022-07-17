Territory – Patch 1.8.1 – Balancing and Optimising

Big thanks to DeadSilent for testing the game and assisting with performance and other game issues!
Changed
- Buffed .45 ACP ammo so they have a bit more kick
- Reduced maximum weather scenario time in order to reduce possible rain time
- Tweaked AI navigation mesh to improve performance and reduce hitching/stuttering
- Optimised some of the particle effect code for better performance
- Reduced clipping distance for all range weapons so they are still useable when in close proximity to objects
- Tweaked dirt planters for a more pleasant planting experience
Added
- Map UI Open/Close Sounds
Changed files in this update