Sandream update for 17 July 2022

0717 updated

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

. Modified the bug can't save the joystick setting
. Fixed the problem of infinite sprint in the air
. Modified the problem caused by the map
. Keyboard or joystick operation is supported throughout the process
. Some problems have been fixed

