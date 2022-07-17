You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Pause Menu: Custom Controls updated during Gameplay will now take effect immediately
- Pause Menu: Custom Controls now shows both P1 and P2 when opened from Training Mode
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update