Added Server Browser and passwords
Added new AI and Quests
Added new buildings
Added new explorable areas
Removed Demo area unlocked map
added minor performance improvements
added skill tree
A Dragon's Hoard Playtest update for 17 July 2022
Open Alpha Test build
Added Server Browser and passwords
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update