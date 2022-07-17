 Skip to content

A Dragon's Hoard Playtest update for 17 July 2022

Open Alpha Test build

Share · View all patches · Build 9135922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Server Browser and passwords
Added new AI and Quests
Added new buildings
Added new explorable areas
Removed Demo area unlocked map
added minor performance improvements
added skill tree

