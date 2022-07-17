 Skip to content

Atria update for 17 July 2022

ATRIA 1.28

17 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ATRIA 1.28 UPDATE

  • Updated Inventory
  • Health bars on Sirens
  • Donut Duke's Drive-thru
  • Crafting menu (1st iteration)
  • 2 new Descent maps
  • K.A.D's drop scrap metal on death
  • 8 general bug fixes (check our twitter for full description)

