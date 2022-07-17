ATRIA 1.28 UPDATE
- Updated Inventory
- Health bars on Sirens
- Donut Duke's Drive-thru
- Crafting menu (1st iteration)
- 2 new Descent maps
- K.A.D's drop scrap metal on death
- 8 general bug fixes (check our twitter for full description)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
ATRIA 1.28 UPDATE
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update