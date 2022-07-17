-Replaced images of some people.
-Added a person's betrayal flag (collusion).
-The CPU has come to plot (collusion).
(Player plot is not yet implemented
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 17 July 2022
2022.7.17update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
