 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CYCO update for 16 July 2022

07.17.22.SU1

Share · View all patches · Build 9135272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATED: Improved Bad Recon (unit) pathfinding.
UPDATED: Further Improvements on Bad Recon (unit) attack states
UPDATED: Further improvements on Bad Recon (unit) animations and rigging.

FIXED: Fever Sustain dealt and recieved parameters not working
FIXED: Fever Indicator position overlapping with Sustain Bar.

DEV NOTE: Bad Recon (Unit) attack states where a recent addition, quality and readability will be resolved shortly.
DEV NOTE: I have become sick , development will slow, though daily updates will continue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1948681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link