07.17.22.SU1

UPDATED: Improved Bad Recon (unit) pathfinding.
UPDATED: Further Improvements on Bad Recon (unit) attack states
UPDATED: Further improvements on Bad Recon (unit) animations and rigging.
FIXED: Fever Sustain dealt and recieved parameters not working
FIXED: Fever Indicator position overlapping with Sustain Bar.
DEV NOTE: Bad Recon (Unit) attack states where a recent addition, quality and readability will be resolved shortly.
DEV NOTE: I have become sick , development will slow, though daily updates will continue.
Changed files in this update