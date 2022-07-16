- Fixed VR teleporter orientation
- Fixed VR grab behaviour
- Improved VR teleport marker
- Added Haptic effect with an option menu
- Fixed left-handed issues
The Five Cores Remastered update for 16 July 2022
Update 1.2.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
