The Five Cores Remastered update for 16 July 2022

Update 1.2.7

Update 1.2.7 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed VR teleporter orientation
  • Fixed VR grab behaviour
  • Improved VR teleport marker
  • Added Haptic effect with an option menu
  • Fixed left-handed issues

