 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rock Wrecker update for 16 July 2022

1.2 Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 9135187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log:

  • added cheves for: escaped, deaths, and fashion
  • added a blast off button to get a new map set
  • made the easter egg harder to find
  • added upgrades: drone color, fuel buy button, and drone buy button
  • made the replacemnt prizes tier based

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link