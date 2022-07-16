 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 16 July 2022

Small Update 00.61h: Taking damage effects / dizzy state

Build 9135180

  • Dizzy double vision / blurry vision has been replaced with a shrinking vignette effect. Time in dizzy has also been decreased (it goes away quicker).
  • When taking damage, your HMD now shows red/black texture when hit in the head with some direction indication, ie the texture is heavier on the side taking the impact. We'll refine this a bit more going forward but I think it's a step in the right direction.

