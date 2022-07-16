 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP: Breakout update for 16 July 2022

Sneaky Release of the new stuff!

Share · View all patches · Build 9134896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Waiting to get some feedback from the Discord community before I make a big announcement, if you are reading this then well done. come play there is a heck of a lot more stuff. the game is completely different!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1534051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link