 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tilefinder update for 16 July 2022

Update 2022-07-16b (Bugfixes, QoL)

Share · View all patches · Build 9134838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

This is a small patch. Here are the notes:

Update 2022-07-16b:

  • Inspecting (Q) now increases in height depending on the text. No more text out of bounds!
  • Added a setting for automatic end turn. It is activated by default.
  • You can no longer change resolution and full screen during combat since it was very buggy.
  • Exit now gets you back to the menu
  • Added a damage indicator to Spiked Barricades
  • Fixed some speech bubbles remaining in cutscenes
  • Fixed pink background in events
  • Fixed sea not moving properly on the beach at events and shops

Cheers!
Dave

Changed files in this update

Depot 1927571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link