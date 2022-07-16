Update 2022-07-16b (Bugfixes, QoL)

Hello!
This is a small patch. Here are the notes:
Update 2022-07-16b:
- Inspecting (Q) now increases in height depending on the text. No more text out of bounds!
- Added a setting for automatic end turn. It is activated by default.
- You can no longer change resolution and full screen during combat since it was very buggy.
- Exit now gets you back to the menu
- Added a damage indicator to Spiked Barricades
- Fixed some speech bubbles remaining in cutscenes
- Fixed pink background in events
- Fixed sea not moving properly on the beach at events and shops
Cheers!
Dave
Changed files in this update