 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hold Your Own update for 16 July 2022

Hold Your Own beta 10.0.5 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9134792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hold Your Own Beta Experimental Build V10.0.5 Patch Notes

Fixed some NPCs out of reach after spawning. Next time you log in if they were previously not to be found or not at their marker please look again.

Reduced occurrences of, maybe even completely eliminated, the frozen hotbar issue. Please report any new instances of this and how you created it.

Fixed issue with pick up of building components and placeables disappear if inventory full.

Fixed not being able to pick up (Del) Workshop.
Fixed some text strings.

Removed a very hardy tree that shoved its way through the cave roof on O Congelada.

Added some blocking volumes to areas where players reported they had become stuck. This is an interim fix while a robust, yet unexploitable, unstick command is worked out.

Continuing to work on;

Boat placement, collision, and instabiliity issues. Please pass on your experiences with unusual boat behavior.

Happy Gaming!

Changed depots in private branch

View more data in app history for build 9134792
Hold Your Own Depot Depot 717792
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link