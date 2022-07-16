Hold Your Own beta 10.0.5 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9134792 · Last edited 16 July 2022 – 19:39:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hold Your Own Beta Experimental Build V10.0.5 Patch Notes

Fixed some NPCs out of reach after spawning. Next time you log in if they were previously not to be found or not at their marker please look again.

Reduced occurrences of, maybe even completely eliminated, the frozen hotbar issue. Please report any new instances of this and how you created it.

Fixed issue with pick up of building components and placeables disappear if inventory full.

Fixed not being able to pick up (Del) Workshop.

Fixed some text strings.

Removed a very hardy tree that shoved its way through the cave roof on O Congelada.

Added some blocking volumes to areas where players reported they had become stuck. This is an interim fix while a robust, yet unexploitable, unstick command is worked out.

Continuing to work on;

Boat placement, collision, and instabiliity issues. Please pass on your experiences with unusual boat behavior.

Happy Gaming!