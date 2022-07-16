- New Skill (Holy Circle)
- Passive for Paladin: When reaching level 20, paladin will summon a holy cirle, dealing damage to enemies touch it, and increase its size at level 40/60
Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 16 July 2022
V0.1.7.5 - New Skill and Update Passive for Paladin
