 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 16 July 2022

V0.1.7.5 - New Skill and Update Passive for Paladin

Share · View all patches · Build 9134668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Skill (Holy Circle)
    - Passive for Paladin: When reaching level 20, paladin will summon a holy cirle, dealing damage to enemies touch it, and increase its size at level 40/60

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link