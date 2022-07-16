 Skip to content

Belle Boomerang update for 16 July 2022

Update Patch 1.0.7 is now available!

Build 9134637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Clarified some information in Grandpa Apple's textboxes
  • Fixed a graphical inconsistency with the Pink Lad enemy
  • Fixed a collision error with the Candy enemy in Act 9

