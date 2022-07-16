 Skip to content

Hellpoint update for 16 July 2022

Patch: Disabled Audio Occlusion By Default, DLC Fixes

Patch: Build 9134587

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Hellspawns.

The Hellpoint patch v 488 is live on Steam:

  • Audio Occlusion option by default. Can be changed in the game's config file:
  • Paste this path into your FIle Explorer address bar: %UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\Cradle Games\Hellpoint;
  • Find the hellpoint.cfg file;
  • Open it using the Notepad software. Set the AudioOcclusion option to "= 1" to turn Audio Occlusion on ("= 0" to turn it off).
  • Fixed loot drop from Majesty;
  • Fixed an issue with save game progression on game termination;
  • Balanced Fear projectile damage;
  • Fixed the save warning icon not dispaying;
  • Fixed music not playing properly in the Blue Sun DLC boss fights;
  • Fixed the hand cluster projectile not bouncing off the floor and walls;
  • Fixed control lock up for players in splitscreen co-op when travelling to other locations.

Please, update your game.

WALK FORTH WITH COURAGE

Changed files in this update

Hellpoint Content Depot 628671
Hellpoint Depot Linux Depot 628672
Hellpoint Depot Mac Depot 628673
