Patch: Disabled Audio Occlusion By Default, DLC Fixes

Greetings, Hellspawns.
The Hellpoint patch v 488 is live on Steam:
- Audio Occlusion option by default. Can be changed in the game's config file:
- Paste this path into your FIle Explorer address bar: %UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\Cradle Games\Hellpoint;
- Find the hellpoint.cfg file;
- Open it using the Notepad software. Set the AudioOcclusion option to "= 1" to turn Audio Occlusion on ("= 0" to turn it off).
- Fixed loot drop from Majesty;
- Fixed an issue with save game progression on game termination;
- Balanced Fear projectile damage;
- Fixed the save warning icon not dispaying;
- Fixed music not playing properly in the Blue Sun DLC boss fights;
- Fixed the hand cluster projectile not bouncing off the floor and walls;
- Fixed control lock up for players in splitscreen co-op when travelling to other locations.
Please, update your game.
WALK FORTH WITH COURAGE
Changed files in this update