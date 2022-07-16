Untrusted - v1.151 - Changelog

New Features
- The " Murderous Summer 2022 Event" is live! The event will stay live for the next 4 weeks, ending on August 14th, 2022.
- 5 new badges that can be obtained only during this event.
- 7 new avatars that can be unlocked by obtaining event points during this event. You may obtain additional event points by purchasing the July Supporter Pack and by equipping the "Weird Pouch" consumble.
Balance Changes
- ACTIVE DURING MURDEROUS SUMMER EVENT ONLY: During each OPSEC, some players may receive, for one night only, the "Murderous Night" skill. When activated, you can pick a target and a weapon. Each weapon is "linked" to the murder of a specific class type. Correctly deducing the class type of your target, will result in the target getting murdered and you obtaining Event Points. The target can still use protection skills as usual. Escaping a murder attempt from this skill (or if the class type has not been deduced correctly) will instead grant Event Points to the target. All extra event points will be converted into profile experience at the end of the event. This skill visits the target, but does not occupy them.
Client Side Changes
- Minor miscellaneous fixes
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update