Retail Royale update for 16 July 2022

Patch 1.1.0.1

Patch 1.1.0.1 · Build 9134457 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just some changes to make matches more fun, still working on big stuff that will come later

  • Buffed most loot
  • You can now walk while healing
  • Decreased time to charge a prop throw
  • Slightly increased arrow damage
  • Increased jump stamina cost

Changed files in this update

