Patch 1.1.0.1

Just some changes to make matches more fun, still working on big stuff that will come later
- Buffed most loot
- You can now walk while healing
- Decreased time to charge a prop throw
- Slightly increased arrow damage
- Increased jump stamina cost
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just some changes to make matches more fun, still working on big stuff that will come later
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update