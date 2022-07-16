English
Fixed a bug that blocks people from learning Traffic Insurance Fraud.
简体中文
修复了一个导致交通碰瓷技能无法学习的Bug
[Neolithic]To the End update for 16 July 2022
Update, Version 20220716 - Hotfix 1
English
