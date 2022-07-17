Patch 1.2.5 is available now!
The issues listed below did not affect all players.
Here is a list of changes:
- Fixed an issue in quest "Pearls of Water" where player would lost more pearls than stated in the quest
- Improved selecting ingredient to use in cooking preferences settings
- Markus now teaches also how to obtain fangs
- Fixed an issue in audio settings where it was not possible to select sample rate
- Fixed an issue in audio settings where it was not possible to select all speaker options
- Fixed many typos in Polish, English and German localizations
- Fixed other minor issues
Changed files in this update