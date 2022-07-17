 Skip to content

The Chronicles Of Myrtana: Archolos update for 17 July 2022

Patch 1.2.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.2.5 is available now!

The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is a list of changes:

  • Fixed an issue in quest "Pearls of Water" where player would lost more pearls than stated in the quest
  • Improved selecting ingredient to use in cooking preferences settings
  • Markus now teaches also how to obtain fangs
  • Fixed an issue in audio settings where it was not possible to select sample rate
  • Fixed an issue in audio settings where it was not possible to select all speaker options
  • Fixed many typos in Polish, English and German localizations
  • Fixed other minor issues

