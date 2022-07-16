Game Patch 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9134276 · Last edited 16 July 2022 – 16:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello Proxies!

Patch 1.0.2 is live.



New features

Added highest grade unlocked per level on the leaderboards (If you had a grade previously it won't show until you play the level again)

Fixes and improvements:

Fixed a bug where you can shoot through a wall in the Cultists Hideout

Fixed typo in song name Detox

Little changes to Nightclub rooftops persecution layout to add a little more cover where you can be shot offscreen easily

Remove collisions in Nightclub rooftops persecution that let you get stuck on top of a billboard

Fixed a bug that won't allow players in certain situations to unlock the Big Boss Achievement

Fixed a but that let players open the bridge door on the Vulkan boss by pressing just one of the two buttons.

Improved lateral doors behavior.

Fixed Plasma song that something doesn't restart.

Fixed a bug where some melee enemies didn't register proper hits.

Also we are preparing a poll to see what you want to see on the future patches of Esse Proxy

Thanks everyone for your support!

Cheers