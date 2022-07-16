Game Patch 1.0.2

Hello Proxies!
Patch 1.0.2 is live.
New features
- Added highest grade unlocked per level on the leaderboards (If you had a grade previously it won't show until you play the level again)
Fixes and improvements:
- Fixed a bug where you can shoot through a wall in the Cultists Hideout
- Fixed typo in song name Detox
- Little changes to Nightclub rooftops persecution layout to add a little more cover where you can be shot offscreen easily
- Remove collisions in Nightclub rooftops persecution that let you get stuck on top of a billboard
- Fixed a bug that won't allow players in certain situations to unlock the Big Boss Achievement
- Fixed a but that let players open the bridge door on the Vulkan boss by pressing just one of the two buttons.
- Improved lateral doors behavior.
- Fixed Plasma song that something doesn't restart.
- Fixed a bug where some melee enemies didn't register proper hits.
Also we are preparing a poll to see what you want to see on the future patches of Esse Proxy
Thanks everyone for your support!
Cheers
Changed files in this update