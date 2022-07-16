1.0.4 Reviews needed!

- Jump-Assist is now acivated by default, when you start a new game
- Blitzblow can not be used anymore, when you don't have suffificant MP
- the Pigheads AI was kinda broken, which made them use "Shatterer" only
- Chloe does not get time damage anymore, when she's flying
- space worms don't attack you anymore when the map is on fullscreen
- Melings Mod Vengeance (Vergeltung) does not cause selfdamage anymore after the turn, which hopefully makes it a bit more valuable
- I added some reminders, for instance to actually call the mod table in battle or on the fact that you can let the damage trigger bounce 2 times
- more reminders on jumps: don't spam enter/A or the jump is being canceled and an explaination on the first roll-jump you have to do
- Chloes MP consumption should be displayed correctly for all possible cases (fury status, doublespell)
If you own the game, please consider leaving a review, that would be awesome!
Changed files in this update