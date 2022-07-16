You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log
- Added 4th button: the Throw button! Press Throw to attempt a throw
- All throw active frames (including Pork's Caber Toss) have been increased 5 > 10 frames
- Walking forward is no longer throw invulnerable
- You cannot be thrown for 3 frames after exiting hitstun, blockstun, juggling, or knockdown
- This 3 frame window provides extra time to start an attack and beat a meaty throw
- Doing anything besides standing or walking will immediately end this window of throw invulnerability
- Therefore, doing an armored attack or parry makes you immediately throwable
- Throwable hurtboxes are now tracked separately vs strike hurtboxes
- Walking backwards slightly increases the width of your throwable hurtbox
- RAPID has been moved from Forward Special to Forward Throw
- BURST has been moved from Backward Special to Backward Throw
- REJECTION has been moved from Back Light to Forward Throw
- Modding: Upgraded engine to 15
- Modding: You can use "d" to map inputs to the fourth button (eg "4d": "SomeAttack")
- Modding: FighterSetupConfig.commands added (customize the inputs for Throw/Rapid/Burst/Reject)
- Modding: SequenceConfig.palindromeAnimation added (backfill to make hitstun/blockstun work)
- Modding: ActionConfig.throwStart active frame duration changed 5 > 10 to make meaty throws easier
- Modding: ActionConfig.throwCheck removed
- Modding: Hurtboxes can now be customized for strikes vs throws
- Modding: DefaultConfig.strikeHurtboxes and DefaultConfig.throwHurtboxes added
- Modding: SequenceConfig.strikeHurtboxes and SequenceConfig.throwHurtboxes added
- Modding: FrameConfig.strikeHurtboxes and FrameConfig.throwHurtboxes added
- Modding: SequenceConfig.hurtboxes and FrameConfig.hurtboxes are still available as a shorthand for both strike/throw
- Modding: Existing hurtbox changes have been ported to strikeHurtbox so as to not extend the throwHurtbox automatically
- Modding: Places where hurtboxes were set to empty have been preserved
Changed files in this update