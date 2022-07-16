 Skip to content

Tough Love Arena update for 16 July 2022

0.94.0

Tough Love Arena update for 16 July 2022

  • Added 4th button: the Throw button! Press Throw to attempt a throw
  • All throw active frames (including Pork's Caber Toss) have been increased 5 > 10 frames
  • Walking forward is no longer throw invulnerable
  • You cannot be thrown for 3 frames after exiting hitstun, blockstun, juggling, or knockdown
  • This 3 frame window provides extra time to start an attack and beat a meaty throw
  • Doing anything besides standing or walking will immediately end this window of throw invulnerability
  • Therefore, doing an armored attack or parry makes you immediately throwable
  • Throwable hurtboxes are now tracked separately vs strike hurtboxes
  • Walking backwards slightly increases the width of your throwable hurtbox
  • RAPID has been moved from Forward Special to Forward Throw
  • BURST has been moved from Backward Special to Backward Throw
  • REJECTION has been moved from Back Light to Forward Throw
  • Modding: Upgraded engine to 15
  • Modding: You can use "d" to map inputs to the fourth button (eg "4d": "SomeAttack")
  • Modding: FighterSetupConfig.commands added (customize the inputs for Throw/Rapid/Burst/Reject)
  • Modding: SequenceConfig.palindromeAnimation added (backfill to make hitstun/blockstun work)
  • Modding: ActionConfig.throwStart active frame duration changed 5 > 10 to make meaty throws easier
  • Modding: ActionConfig.throwCheck removed
  • Modding: Hurtboxes can now be customized for strikes vs throws
  • Modding: DefaultConfig.strikeHurtboxes and DefaultConfig.throwHurtboxes added
  • Modding: SequenceConfig.strikeHurtboxes and SequenceConfig.throwHurtboxes added
  • Modding: FrameConfig.strikeHurtboxes and FrameConfig.throwHurtboxes added
  • Modding: SequenceConfig.hurtboxes and FrameConfig.hurtboxes are still available as a shorthand for both strike/throw
  • Modding: Existing hurtbox changes have been ported to strikeHurtbox so as to not extend the throwHurtbox automatically
  • Modding: Places where hurtboxes were set to empty have been preserved

