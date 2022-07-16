Added 100,000 remaining aircraft bonus for clearing the final stage.
Stage 4 was expanded.
The main gun of the first equipment of TYPE-3 was changed to a reflective laser.
Adjustment of warning timing
FORTRESS DEFENDER update for 16 July 2022
Patch released to fix
