FORTRESS DEFENDER update for 16 July 2022

Patch released to fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 100,000 remaining aircraft bonus for clearing the final stage.
Stage 4 was expanded.
The main gun of the first equipment of TYPE-3 was changed to a reflective laser.
Adjustment of warning timing

