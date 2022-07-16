Advanced Clashing & Impact Update July 16, 2022:
- Further improved clashing physics for multiplayer.
- The force impact upon weapon clashing will affect character’s arms to have a short stunt just like hitting something in real life.
- Improved syncing of damage system for guest players, so they will not receive damage when the weapon is still a foot away from their character.
- Some tweaks for Two-Handed weapons.
- Some tweaks for Arms movement for better responsiveness.
- Hook Dagger added for Tier 1 weapon and Hook Sword added for Tier2 Weapon.
Changed files in this update