Death Duel VR Playtest update for 16 July 2022

Advanced Clashing & Impact Update July 16

Share · View all patches · Build 9134132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Advanced Clashing & Impact Update July 16, 2022:

  • Further improved clashing physics for multiplayer.
  • The force impact upon weapon clashing will affect character’s arms to have a short stunt just like hitting something in real life.
  • Improved syncing of damage system for guest players, so they will not receive damage when the weapon is still a foot away from their character.
  • Some tweaks for Two-Handed weapons.
  • Some tweaks for Arms movement for better responsiveness.
  • Hook Dagger added for Tier 1 weapon and Hook Sword added for Tier2 Weapon.

