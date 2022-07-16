- Added tooltips to atheneum items
- Finally fixed robot skin
- Fixed undershirts not appearing in the character creator
- Fixed implicit recipes not giving the equip sprites of modded items
- Colored tag now works for all clothing
- Mod items now appear with the right size in the character creator
The Genesis Project update for 16 July 2022
Patch 0.5.0-13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
