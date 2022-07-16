 Skip to content

The Genesis Project update for 16 July 2022

Patch 0.5.0-13

Share · View all patches · Build 9134049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added tooltips to atheneum items
  • Finally fixed robot skin
  • Fixed undershirts not appearing in the character creator
  • Fixed implicit recipes not giving the equip sprites of modded items
  • Colored tag now works for all clothing
  • Mod items now appear with the right size in the character creator

Changed files in this update

