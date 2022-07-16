 Skip to content

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 16 July 2022

1.7.1

1.7.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Graphics

  • Modified color pallete and vignette as a zombie
  • Small graphical tweaks in Hangar, Mothers Tank, Oldward Town

Animations

  • Modified animation when targeting with a sniper
  • Modified running animation
  • Tweaked some weapon animations

Sounds

  • Added reverb (echo) and sound occlusion (sound dampening through walls)

The Waves

  • Increased final points reward
  • Decreased bots health
  • Decreased weapon change difficulty
  • Added two more weapons to the list of weapons

