Graphics
- Modified color pallete and vignette as a zombie
- Small graphical tweaks in Hangar, Mothers Tank, Oldward Town
Animations
- Modified animation when targeting with a sniper
- Modified running animation
- Tweaked some weapon animations
Sounds
- Added reverb (echo) and sound occlusion (sound dampening through walls)
The Waves
- Increased final points reward
- Decreased bots health
- Decreased weapon change difficulty
- Added two more weapons to the list of weapons
Changed files in this update