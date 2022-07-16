 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 16 July 2022

0.4.1.2

16 July 2022

  • Goblin boss will move around more between attacks, making him less static
  • Changed the Acid Weepers projectile swarm attack, gave him a new attack and changed the arena a bit
  • Changed it so you can't get to the Goblin boss without Spin Jump
  • Fixed some misalignment of the MP counter
  • Changed the graphics of the Returning Contraption gates
  • Tweaked the SFX of the Dash a tiny bit
  • Visual changes to the Pause menu
  • Made it so Bouncy Spore does not despawn off-screen

