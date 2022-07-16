- Goblin boss will move around more between attacks, making him less static
- Changed the Acid Weepers projectile swarm attack, gave him a new attack and changed the arena a bit
- Changed it so you can't get to the Goblin boss without Spin Jump
- Fixed some misalignment of the MP counter
- Changed the graphics of the Returning Contraption gates
- Tweaked the SFX of the Dash a tiny bit
- Visual changes to the Pause menu
- Made it so Bouncy Spore does not despawn off-screen
Lone Fungus update for 16 July 2022
0.4.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
