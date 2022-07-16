 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gladiator Guild Manager update for 16 July 2022

Update v0.832 - Boss balance and quest duration

Share · View all patches · Build 9133745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New boss quests now last 100 days instead of 25
-Steam Golem boss is nerfed to deal less damage with both melee and rockets abilities

Changed files in this update

Gladiator Guild Manager - PC Depot 1043261
  • Loading history…
Gladiator Guild Manager - MAC Depot 1043262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link