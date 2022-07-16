-New boss quests now last 100 days instead of 25
-Steam Golem boss is nerfed to deal less damage with both melee and rockets abilities
Gladiator Guild Manager update for 16 July 2022
Update v0.832 - Boss balance and quest duration
Patchnotes via Steam Community
