Second Front Playtest update for 16 July 2022

fixes and additions

16 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

disabled the AI cam when no enemy is visible

about to fix an error in the "not immune to cowering and inexperienced" precalculated file (omg)

added edge-scroll on/off option

fixed some not disappearing tooltips

