Feature Friday - July 15, 2022

203.53
- You and your companions are now highlighted blue instead of green on the alt overlay.
- Obtaining a base skill by drinking brain brine now unlocks the skill tree instead of only unlocking the skill itself.
- Books and artifacts marked important by default, but not explicitly marked important by you, are no longer excluded from the donation list.
- Changed the donation message when the only books or artifacts you have are marked important.
- You're no longer asked for confirmation when you move into a space with a pool of dangerous liquid if you're flying over the pool or not in phase with it.
- Fixed a bug that caused the stat bonuses from Graftek grafts to carry over to clones even through the graft did not.
- Fixed a bug that caused merchant advertisements not to generate.
- Fixed a bug that caused the music tracks for Grit Gate and Ezra to allocate large amounts of memory.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when choosing to start a new game.
- Fixed a rare bug that caused reality stabilization fields to fire random events, causing world state to fluctuate.
Changed files in this update