 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NoiseBox.噪音盒子 Playtest update for 16 July 2022

Hello,This is h,Nosie :Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 9133509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new noise boxes:
1 Wish List Box
2 Arc Box

Bug fixed
1 When selecting an object, the content inside the wall will be selected, which has now been fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1863381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link