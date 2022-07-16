 Skip to content

Run Build Pew! update for 16 July 2022

Patch V2.0.1

Build 9133505

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Leaderboards font missing some characters
  • Fixed Endless Mode Leaderboard Not recording scores
  • Improved Stalker Ships Movement
  • Fixed BlackHole still sucking ship after being destroyed
  • Improved Endless Mode Ships Speed

