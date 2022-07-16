- Fixed Leaderboards font missing some characters
- Fixed Endless Mode Leaderboard Not recording scores
- Improved Stalker Ships Movement
- Fixed BlackHole still sucking ship after being destroyed
- Improved Endless Mode Ships Speed
Run Build Pew! update for 16 July 2022
Patch V2.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
