 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nightmare of Decay update for 16 July 2022

Update v1.15 - Small bug fix for blank screen when launching the game.

Share · View all patches · Build 9133297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Change Log:

-Implemented possible fix for issue where after launching the game it would be stuck in a blank screen.

-Localization improvements and fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link