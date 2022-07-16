 Skip to content

Pro Soccer Online update for 16 July 2022

Beta 1.3.1

Build 9133091

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the goal on Skywall Stadium being the old goal scale.
  • Fixed out of bounds sometimes not triggering when shot near the net.
  • Fixed goalkeeper jump/dive not draining stamina.
  • Fixed goalkeeper not being able to slide tackle when outside of the penalty box.
  • Fixed servers not showing up when at high capacity (Server Rate Exceeded).
  • Fixed gk diving with controller joystick not working well.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1583321
