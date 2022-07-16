- Fixed the goal on Skywall Stadium being the old goal scale.
- Fixed out of bounds sometimes not triggering when shot near the net.
- Fixed goalkeeper jump/dive not draining stamina.
- Fixed goalkeeper not being able to slide tackle when outside of the penalty box.
- Fixed servers not showing up when at high capacity (Server Rate Exceeded).
- Fixed gk diving with controller joystick not working well.
Pro Soccer Online update for 16 July 2022
Beta 1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
