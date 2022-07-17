- Software keyboard added while using a controller! This should finally enable controller-only play.
- New cosmetic spell effect types! Added a couple of silly spell effects that only change targets cosmetically.
- Spell effects now appear at different rates, making normal damage or healing spells a bit more likely, and crazier (or useless) spells a bit more rare.
- Added new Replacing Scrolls upgrades
- Ether Runes scale with floor number
- Spell identification popup now offers a dropdown for durations instead of a freeform field
- Fix some glitches around Doom spawning
- Fix broken interaction between Frozen and Undead statuses
- Fix bug when overwriting equipped spell
- Fix ironic infinite loop (game freeze) in infinite bad status escaping sequence
- Some bug fixes to shop and altar menu controls
Are You A Wizard update for 17 July 2022
Patch Notes v0.1.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
