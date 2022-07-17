 Skip to content

Are You A Wizard update for 17 July 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.21

Patch Notes v0.1.21 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Software keyboard added while using a controller! This should finally enable controller-only play.
  • New cosmetic spell effect types! Added a couple of silly spell effects that only change targets cosmetically.
  • Spell effects now appear at different rates, making normal damage or healing spells a bit more likely, and crazier (or useless) spells a bit more rare.
  • Added new Replacing Scrolls upgrades
  • Ether Runes scale with floor number
  • Spell identification popup now offers a dropdown for durations instead of a freeform field
  • Fix some glitches around Doom spawning
  • Fix broken interaction between Frozen and Undead statuses
  • Fix bug when overwriting equipped spell
  • Fix ironic infinite loop (game freeze) in infinite bad status escaping sequence
  • Some bug fixes to shop and altar menu controls

