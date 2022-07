Share · View all patches · Build 9132833 · Last edited 16 July 2022 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy

New content

added new Settings that will change the lens and armor of the helmet parts squadron after the pioneer 1 prototype armor is equipped by pressing the J character display.

More handsome!

Copper coin, RMB, Easter Egg, EXP, Blade of Gale, Blade of Gale, Pioneer first prototype armor, the pick speed of F was 0.5 seconds.

Now it's 0.1 seconds, and the pickup speed is even faster!

