AI Roguelite update for 16 July 2022

7/15/22

7/15/22

Quest overhaul:

  • A quest now has a specific location where it should be completed. The location will spawn as a child location, as long as the current location has one of the required words.

Misc:

  • Added a “visited” icon which makes it much easier to navigate the world knowing which places will generate a loading screen vs which ones won’t
  • Fixed a prioritization issue which sometimes gave background GPT tasks priority which would make the text generation take even longer than it already does
  • Hopefully fixed a bug where CPU fallback for small models wouldn’t work correctly

Coming soon:

  • In a future update the game will try to detect what type of quest it is, and treat it as one of 3 different types of quest (kill, find item, or talk to NPC)

