Quest overhaul:
- A quest now has a specific location where it should be completed. The location will spawn as a child location, as long as the current location has one of the required words.
Misc:
- Added a “visited” icon which makes it much easier to navigate the world knowing which places will generate a loading screen vs which ones won’t
- Fixed a prioritization issue which sometimes gave background GPT tasks priority which would make the text generation take even longer than it already does
- Hopefully fixed a bug where CPU fallback for small models wouldn’t work correctly
Coming soon:
- In a future update the game will try to detect what type of quest it is, and treat it as one of 3 different types of quest (kill, find item, or talk to NPC)
