Arena of Kings 2 Announcement

v2.0.0.0 Patch Notes
- Quick play MMR removed
- Newly created characters are preload with Arena Season 1 gear.
- Adali now sells Season 1 Arena Items for free.
- Seasonal Arena items can now be destroyed at Adali.
- All new items found have a level requirement of 1
- Ability Essence required to unlock spells reduced by 50%.
- Chat restriction system improved.
- Rare drop rate increased by 2x and 5x from player deaths.
- Epic drop rate increased by 2x and 4x from player deaths.
- Legendary drop rate increased by 7.5x and 15x from player deaths.
- Automated server message mentions matchmaking can be found in our discord community
- Updated lobby panels
- Updated login panel
- Underworld Armor can no longer be dispelled
- Paladin Starter bar updated: Prudence, Divine Light, Glimmer, Purify, Valor, Seal of the Heavens, Immortality, Stream of Light
