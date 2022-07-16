 Skip to content

Arena of Kings update for 16 July 2022

Arena of Kings 2 Announcement

Arena of Kings 2 Announcement

v2.0.0.0 Patch Notes

v2.0.0.0 Patch Notes

  • Quick play MMR removed
  • Newly created characters are preload with Arena Season 1 gear.
  • Adali now sells Season 1 Arena Items for free.
  • Seasonal Arena items can now be destroyed at Adali.
  • All new items found have a level requirement of 1
  • Ability Essence required to unlock spells reduced by 50%.
  • Chat restriction system improved.
  • Rare drop rate increased by 2x and 5x from player deaths.
  • Epic drop rate increased by 2x and 4x from player deaths.
  • Legendary drop rate increased by 7.5x and 15x from player deaths.
  • Automated server message mentions matchmaking can be found in our discord community
  • Updated lobby panels
  • Updated login panel
  • Underworld Armor can no longer be dispelled
  • Paladin Starter bar updated: Prudence, Divine Light, Glimmer, Purify, Valor, Seal of the Heavens, Immortality, Stream of Light

Arena of Kings 2 announced!

