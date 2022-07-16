Dota 2 update for 16 July 2022
ClientVersion 5364
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Danish, German, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Portuguese - Brazil, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, Hungarian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Turkish, Ukrainian, Spanish - Latin America, and Italian
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: sticker quality
English Localization
- DOTA_Guild_Result_ContractSlotLockedDotaPlus:
Abilities
- Fan of Knives: Added new attribute
max damage initialwith value of
-1
holdout
Abilities
- Fan of Knives: Added new attribute
max damage initialwith value of
500
