Dota 2 update for 16 July 2022

ClientVersion 5364

Build 9132027

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Danish, German, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Portuguese - Brazil, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, Hungarian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Turkish, Ukrainian, Spanish - Latin America, and Italian

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: sticker quality

English Localization

  • DOTA_Guild_Result_ContractSlotLockedDotaPlus: You must have Dota Plus to unlock the use of this contract slot.

Abilities

  • Fan of Knives: Added new attribute max damage initial with value of -1

holdout

Abilities

  • Fan of Knives: Added new attribute max damage initial with value of 500

