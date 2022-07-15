- Added Bobbleheads, a fun collectable
- Fixed some bugs with level fun shading
- Fixed the jumpscares on level !-!
- Added 6 new in game achievements
- Fixed some floating water on level 37
- Entities now eat the meat when you befriend them
- I like hounds
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 15 July 2022
V. 2.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
