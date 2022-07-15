 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 15 July 2022

V. 2.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Bobbleheads, a fun collectable
  • Fixed some bugs with level fun shading
  • Fixed the jumpscares on level !-!
  • Added 6 new in game achievements
  • Fixed some floating water on level 37
  • Entities now eat the meat when you befriend them
  • I like hounds

