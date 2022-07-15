Hello Admirals,
Another update probably finalizes the necessary fixes of the last major update:
v1.08.2 Hotfix
- Fixed remaining crew training bug (Now also the crew on ships has maximum “trained” level if they do not combat). Previously only the “Crew Pool” was working as intended.
- Fixed fully the bug that could cause zero crew ships or ships under repair to enter combat in the campaign.
- Fixed probably the last bugs of alliances. Any current issue in your play session should become resolved with an internal validity check on the next turn.
- Fixed bugs in campaign events which did not deduct the funds from the player (although the respective amounts were sent).
- Fixed problem in the Refit interface which allowed you to browse normal designs and click “New Design” which eventually could cause bugs.
- Removed the “Copy” button from refit as it was never meant to work for refit and it was buggy.
- Fixed bug which did not allow you to switch to “Sea Control” role.
- Fixed issues in citadel weight mechanics that could cause over-weight on one side too much.
- Adjusted better the auto-design so that the system is more efficient, speeding up the process and making campaign turns faster.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update