 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Devil's Chosen update for 15 July 2022

The Devils Chosen v1.1.4.95

Share · View all patches · Build 9131436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

Hey! Here are some small fixes!

Fix the game's ambient sound.
Fixed an issue where the player could not see by density of darkness.

  • Nick from Opala Project

Changed files in this update

Depot 1988601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link