The Devils Chosen v1.1.4.95

Fixes
Hey! Here are some small fixes!
Fix the game's ambient sound.
Fixed an issue where the player could not see by density of darkness.
- Nick from Opala Project
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes
Hey! Here are some small fixes!
Fix the game's ambient sound.
Fixed an issue where the player could not see by density of darkness.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update