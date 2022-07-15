- Fixed cutscene saves duplicating
- Added command to defeat boss
- Fixed issue with player selection after second play
- Added Boss Stage2 spit/swallow and chew animations.
Out of Sight Playtest update for 15 July 2022
Change Log: 1084
Patchnotes via Steam Community
