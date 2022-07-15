 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 15 July 2022

Change Log: 1084

Build 9131425

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed cutscene saves duplicating
  • Added command to defeat boss
  • Fixed issue with player selection after second play
  • Added Boss Stage2 spit/swallow and chew animations.

