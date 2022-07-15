 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bullet Bash update for 15 July 2022

01.07.15.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9131384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed scoreboard issue with bots
-Fixed players being kicked on server travel (hopefully)
-Added new version of Reactor to regular rotation
(New map coming soon!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1799652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link