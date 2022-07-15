 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 15 July 2022

New Bobber, L shaped drop turner and Delayer action object

1.0.0.75

  • New Props
  • IDPA Bob Once target
  • IDPA Out and Back targets without non-threat
  • USPSA & IPSC Dropturner with double targets in L shape
  • Delayer prop. Used to create delay during activation. Can be daisy chained
  • Bug Fixes
  • Fixed ipsc-hc-right-stand's prop name
  • When loading stages with Start Position marker, player height is wrong
  • Stages uploaded to stage central now supports custom logos
  • Activators calling activate prop repeatedly, taking up unnecessary CPU

