New Bobber, L shaped drop turner and Delayer action object

1.0.0.75
- New Props
- IDPA Bob Once target
- IDPA Out and Back targets without non-threat
- USPSA & IPSC Dropturner with double targets in L shape
- Delayer prop. Used to create delay during activation. Can be daisy chained
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed ipsc-hc-right-stand's prop name
- When loading stages with Start Position marker, player height is wrong
- Stages uploaded to stage central now supports custom logos
- Activators calling activate prop repeatedly, taking up unnecessary CPU
Changed files in this update